Phil Foden sports new dyed blond hairstyle amid comparisons to Paul Gascgoine

Phil Foden insists he has no concerns over comparisons to Paul Gascoigne as he targets European Championship glory with England.The Manchester City forward courted further similarities as he arrived at St George’s Park to continue preparations for Sunday’s opener against Croatia with dyed blond hair.Gascoigne sported the same style during Euro 96 as he shone in England’s run to the semi-finals.