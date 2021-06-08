Ellie Kemper Apologizes for Participating in 1999 Ball With ‘Racist’ Origins

Ellie Kemper took to Instagram on June 7 to address a number of resurfaced photos that have put her at the center of controversy.

.

The photos in question were discovered last week and showed a 19-year-old Kemper participating in a debutante ball in St.

Louis, Missouri.

.

The ball was hosted by the Veiled Prophet Organization, a group with known racist and antisemitic origins.

.

In her apology, Kemper said she was “not aware” of the organization’s history at the time, but that “ignorance is no excuse.” .

The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unquestionably racist, sexist, and elitist past … I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved, Ellie Kemper, via Instagram.

Kemper then denounced white supremacy, acknowledged her privilege and sided with those criticizing her.

.

I believe strongly in the values of kindness, integrity, and inclusiveness.

I try to live my life in accordance with these values.

If my experience is an indication that organizations and institutions with pasts that fall short of these beliefs should be held to account, then I have to see this experience in a positive light, Ellie Kemper, via Instagram