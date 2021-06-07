Ellie Kemper Apologizes for Participating in Debutante Ball With 'Racist, Sexist' Past | THR News
The actress has apologized over participating in the St.

Louis ball, acknowledging that while she wasn't aware of the Veiled Prophet Organization's past, she has sided with her critics.