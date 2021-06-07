Ellie Kemper Apologizes for Participating in Debutante Ball With 'Racist, Sexist' Past | THR News

The actress has apologized over participating in the St.
Louis ball, acknowledging that while she wasn't aware of the Veiled Prophet Organization's past, she has sided with her critics.
The actress has apologized over participating in the St.
Louis ball, acknowledging that while she wasn't aware of the Veiled Prophet Organization's past, she has sided with her critics.
Ellie Kemper sorry for being queen of allegedly 'racist, sexist and elitist' ball
Ellie Kemper addressed news from last week that her participation in a St. Louis society pageant was evidence that she was part of..
Ellie Kemper has responded to backlash about her 1999 involvement in a St. Louis debutante ball with racist origins. “The..