2021 Lexus IS 350 IS F SPORT Design in Ultrasonic

The IS features a standard 8-inch touchscreen nearly 5.5 inches closer to the driver for easy access to the controls.

An expansive new 10.3-inch touchscreen, which is 5.9 inches closer than the previous multimedia screen, is available on vehicles equipped with navigation or Mark Levinson with navigation.

The new multimedia system features Apple CarPlay® compatibility, Android Auto™ compatibility, and Amazon Alexa integration.

With Apple CarPlay compatibility, customers can access the familiar interface from their iPhone through the vehicle’s multimedia display.

Simply connect an iPhone to get directions, make calls, send and receive message via Siri®, all hands free, and get access to favorite apps like Spotify, Audible® and Apple podcasts.

With Android Auto, Android users can seamlessly cast their device’s interface onto the vehicle’s multimedia display, play music via apps such as Spotify® and Pandora®, send messages through a range of commonly used apps like WhatsApp®, navigate with Google Maps™, and request information—all with just the sound of your voice—through the Google Assistant™.

With Lexus+Alexa integration, you can bring all the convenience of Amazon Alexa on the road.

Just ask Alexa for the same access to information and the thousands of skills available with Alexa at home.

Listen to audiobooks, play favorite music, make lists, check the weather, get news briefings, and much more.

Users can also control compatible smart-home devices such as lighting, thermostat and security systems. Offering added in-vehicle convenience, Alexa even syncs to the navigation system to provide on-the-go recommendations.