Nusrat Jahan breaks silence over separation with husband Nikhil Jain| TMC MP marriage| Oneindia News

Nusrat Jahan has finally broken her silence over her separation from husband Nikhil Jain.

The TMC MP released a statement today, revealing that her marriage with Nikhil was according to Turkish Law and is not valid in India.

She has alleged that her belongings, like family jewellery and other assets, have been 'illegally held back'.

#NusratJahan #TMC #NusratMarriage