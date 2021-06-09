TikTok users are obsessed with this house built right next to an amusement park ride

A home near the Funland amusement park in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Is going viral for a very strange reason.This latest discovery comes courtesy of user @xackdaddymacdaddy.

In the clip, he shared the home he found while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach.The home, as @xackdaddymacdaddy’s video shows, is directly bordering the town’s Funland amusement park.“When you buy the house sight unseen,” @xackdaddymacdaddy joked in his caption.From the clip, it appears as if the ride at Funland is close enough to literally swing into the home’s side yard.

That realization sparked chaos among commenters.“Legally how does someone build that close to a house?” one user asked.

“House inspections are important for a reason,” another joked.However, according to several commenters, the home’s location is completely intentional.Many users chimed in to claim that the house’s owners also owned the amusement park itself and stay there during the off-season