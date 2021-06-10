Lee County schools determines code of conduct regarding LGBTQ+ students

Whether or not the Lee County School District keeps its current code of conduct regarding LGBTQ+ students.

It’s a discussion that has been on the table for months.

STARTING JUNE 21ST.ALL OF THIS INFORMATION IS ONFOX4NOW.COM.A NEW STUDENT CODE OF CONDUCTNOW IN EFFECT FOR YOUR KIDS ..IF THEY’RE IN THE LEE COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT.THIS IS ALL STARTED WHEN SOMEPARENTS STARGED TO CHALLENGE THEDISTRICT’S EXISTING POLICY FORL-G-B-T-Q STUDENTS.

LAST NIGHT,THE BOARD VOTED TO REMOVE APOSTER, THAT EXPLAINED HOW THEDISTRICT SUPPORTS L-G-B-T-QSTUDENTS.THE DISTRICT SAYS, SOME PARENTSMISUNDERSTOOD THE INTENT OF IT.BUT EVEN WITH THAT CHANGE, SOPARENTS INSIST..

ISSUES OFSEXUALITY SHOULD ONLY BEADDRESED AT HOME.PARENT RUNS- :08 SECS"It is not the right of theSchool District to determinemorality for children.

It is theright of the parents todetermine morality for theirchildren,"THE BOARD ALSO DECIDED TO CHANGESOME PRONOUNS IN THE CODE OFCONDUCT, TO BE MORE INCLUSIVE.SO INSTEAD OF HIS OR HER...THEWORD ’THEY’ WILL BE USED TODESCRIBE STUDENTS.THE SCHOOL BOARD SAYS IT WILLCONTINUE TO LISTEN ALL VOIC