The new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Design

Bugatti developed a new vehicle design with optimized aerodynamics for the Chiron Super Sport’s streamlined bodywork.

The new Chiron Super Sport is an uncompromising reincarnation of the Bugatti design mantra, ‘form follows performance’.

From the front splitter to the rear diffuser, every centimeter of its skin is designed for top speed.

At speeds over 420 km/h, a vehicle must offer sufficient downforce alongside minimal drag.

“Our aim was to give the vehicle a neutral setup at its top speed while also giving it as streamlined a shape as possible.” explains Frank Heyl, Deputy Design Director at Bugatti.

The uplift forces exerted on the bodywork at 440 km/h are immense.

The body of the Chiron Super Sport generates massive downforce to counter this uplift and perfectly balance the forces.

“The design process was therefore in particular about achieving aerodynamic efficiency,” Heyl continues.

The Chiron Super Sport’s extended rear, which is known as a long tail, gives it new proportions and very distinctive aesthetics.

An optional, new, horizontal color split visually extends the proportions of the Chiron Super Sport even further, making the hyper sports car appear even lower.