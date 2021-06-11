Prashant Kishor's life to inspire webseries helmed by SRK's production house? | Oneindia News

Ending weeks of speculation, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy, along with his son and former MLA Subhrangshu, returned to the ruling Trinamool fold on Friday; Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met with Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar for lunch in Mumbai sparking buzz about a strategy for national elections in 2024; Kishor's meeting with Shah Rukh Khan set off gossip that the actor's production house would be making a webseries on the poll strategist; The ICMR will start national-level sero surveys to assess the spread of Covid-19.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#PrashantKishor #MukulRoy #Covaxin