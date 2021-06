Andrew Garfield Sings In First Trailer For 'Tick, Tick...Boom!'

It's safe to say that summer 2021 will be all about Andrew Garfield.

Get your first look at the actor in Lin-Manuel Miranda's new Netflix musical, "Tick, Tick...Boom!" Plus, see Garfield co-star with Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye" also coming out this year.