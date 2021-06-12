Hear how Putin compared Donald Trump to Joe Biden

In an interview with NBC, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the relationship between his country and the US, and compared President Biden to his predecessor Donald Trump.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin compares US President Joe Biden with his predecessor Donald Trump.
By Patsy Widakuswara
The G-7 Summit begins Friday in Cornwall, England, where leaders of seven wealthy..