Harry Maguire takes part in England training ahead of Euro 2020 opener

Harry Maguire trained with England on the eve of their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.The Three Lions kick off Group D on Sunday afternoon against the side that broke English hearts in the World Cup semi-finals three years ago.Maguire was a mainstay of that side but his place in the England backline has been in jeopardy since sustaining ankle ligament damage on May 9.