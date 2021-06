Amit Malviya tweets Digvijaya Singh’s alleged Clubhouse chat with Pakistani journalist|Oneindia News

An alleged Clubhouse chat between former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and a Pakistani journalist was released on Twitter by BJP leader Amit Malviya.

The senior Congress leader has allegedly said that if Congress comes to power at the Centre, they will reconsider abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

