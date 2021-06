Rep. Mike Quigley: 'Defies belief' that AGs didn't know or weren't involved in DOJ data seizure

Mike Quigley, a Democrat who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, responds to the Attorneys General from the Trump administration saying they don’t recall the Justice Department seizing records of Democratic House members and tells CNN’s Pamela Brown there is “no way in the world” this could happen without the Attorney General being notified.