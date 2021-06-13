The Queen hosts Bidens at Windsor Castle

The Queen has hosted the US President and First Lady for tea at Windsor Castle.
Joe Biden and his wife Jill travelled to the Berkshire royal residence on Marine One on Sunday after attending the G7 summit in Cornwall.
President Biden and the First Lady met with the Queen of the U.K. this weekend to break bread and throwback some high-quality H20..
US President Joe Biden has been welcomed by the Queen as he arrived at Windsor Castle.