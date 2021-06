Ram Mandir 'land scam' | SP, AAP claim illicit deal, Temple Trust says this... | Oneindia News

The Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have alleged a scam in the Ram temple land deal.

The 2 opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh claim the illicit transaction took place this year in March itself.

The Trust called the charges frivolous.

Here is what happened.

