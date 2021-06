Argar: Rise in infections likely to delay 'Freedom Day'

Ed Argar has said the "significant rise" in Covid-19 Delta variant cases could lead to a delay of the lifting of the lockdown restrictions initially planned for June 21st.

The Health Minister added that a potential four-week delay would allow to "close the gap" between those who have had one dose of the vaccine and those who have had two.

Report by Czubalam.

