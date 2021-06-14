Novavax Covid vaccine found 90% effective against Covid and its variants| Oneindia News

Shares of six listed Adani Group companies tumbled on the stock market after a report suggested that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has taken action against three foreign funds with major stakes in four of the group’s firms. Novavax’s Covid-19 jab is more than 90 percent effective, including against coronavirus variants, the vaccine maker said Monday after a large-scale US study.

Continuing the declining trend in daily spike, Delhi on Monday reported 131 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 16 deaths due to the virus.

The fresh spike of 131 cases in the last 24 hours is Delhi's lowest single-day jump since February 22.

#Novavax #Covid19 #Adani