Delhi HC says 'difference between right to protest and terror activity'| Oneindia News

While granting bail to student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday made some sharp observations on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, its interpretation by the government and the Delhi Police’s decision to file the case under the stringent law.

#DelhiHC #Natasha Narwal #DevanganaKalita,