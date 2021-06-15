Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases rise by 7,673
Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases rise by 7,673

The Government said a further 10 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 127,917.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.