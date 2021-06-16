Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza over incendiary balloons

The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza overnight Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, citing incendiary balloons launched from Gaza earlier in the day.
CNN’s Hadas Gold reports.
Israeli air raids on Gaza come after Palestinians in besieged enclave sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel.
Israel’s Defense Forces launched a counterattack into Gaza after a balloon attack sent incendiary devices floating into southern..