Toddler nails dance routines performed by group of women at Chinese park

The cute video was filmed in the county of Zigui in Hubei Province on June 10.

A 2-year-old boy nailed two dance routines that were being performed by a group of women at a park in central China.

According to the boy's grandfather Mr Wu, the boy likes to watch the women dancing on the square and started to dance with the music when he was 1-year-old.

The boy has a talent for dancing as he learnt the routines in just a few days.

The video was provided by local media with permission.