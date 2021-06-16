Palm Beach County COVID-19 cases decline

Six weeks after the mask mandate was lifted in Palm Beach County per Gov.
Ron DeSantis' order on May 3, the county and the state continue to see COVID-19 cases decline.
Six weeks after the mask mandate was lifted in Palm Beach County per Gov.
Ron DeSantis' order on May 3, the county and the state continue to see COVID-19 cases decline.
It is a key fundraiser for the Literacy Coalition, happening a little later this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A former Florida Department of Health employee has received whistleblower status a year after being fired for repeatedly violating..