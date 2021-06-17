Homes washed away as flash floods kill at least 7 in Nepal

At least seven people have been killed and 50 remain missing after flash floods battered Nepal on June 16.

Heavy rain caused torrents of muddy water to surge down mountains and swell rivers in the Helambu and Melamchi regions of the Sindhupalchok district, just a few kilometres east of the capital Kathmandu.

Part of the Sindhupalchok district was still submerged in floods today after the heavy rainfall caused the Melamchi River to burst its banks and overflow.

Officials continue to conduct rescue operations in affected areas.

At least 500 households have been evacuated.

Nepal and other parts of Asia such as India, Thailand and Malaysia are at the start of their annual tropical monsoon rainy season, which lasts until around October or November.

Soaring temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius are often followed by powerful tropical storms with thunder, lightning, rain and flash floods.