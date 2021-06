MK Stalin meets PM Modi | Did Stalin get special welcome? | What was discussed? | Oneindia News

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin made his first visit to Delhi today after his recent victory in the Assembly election.

He is also meeting the PM in the national capital.

Twitter was abuzz that PM Modi is sending Stalin his own car to receive him, but that is not true.

