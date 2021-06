Akshay Kumar dances with BSF Jawans and locals in Gurez sector of Bandipora| J&K| Oneindia News

Actor Akshay Kumar danced with BSF jawans and locals in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay posted a series of picture with Jawans.

#AkshayKumar #AkshayKumarInJ&K #Jammu&Kashmir