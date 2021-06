Tamil Nadu: NGO report claims Covid-19 deaths likely eight times more, Govt denies| Oneindia News

An NGO in Tamil Nadu has published a report claiming that the number of Covid-19 related deaths in the state is likely to be eight times higher than the government data.

However, the state government has debunked the report, saying there was no reason for the government to show a reduced death rate.

