Manchester Arena Inquiry: Figen Murray speaks outside court

Figen Murray, the mother of victim Martyn Hett, has been speaking outside Manchester Magistrates’ Court following a report examining security at Manchester Arena where 22 people were murdered and hundreds were injured in a suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

The report found that lives may have been saved had concerns from members of the public been taken seriously on the night of the attack.

Report by Patelr.

