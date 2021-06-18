Sophie A Murder in West Cork Season 1

Sophie A Murder in West Cork Season 1 Trailer HD - This three-part series examines one of Ireland’s most famous murder cases, the death of French producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in the town of Schull, West Cork in 1996.

The brutal murder, which shocked the country, triggered one of the biggest murder investigations Ireland had ever seen and became a national obsession.

The documentary will chart the circumstances of her death, unravelling the extraordinary story from its beginning, 24 years ago to the present day.

With exclusive access to Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s family, the series will bring together, for the first time, the views of her family with Ian Bailey, the man at the centre of the investigation.