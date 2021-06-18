New Yorkers React To Juneteenth Becoming A Federal Holiday

New Yorkers reacted Thursday as President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The day will commemorate the end of slavery in America; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
New Yorkers reacted Thursday as President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The day will commemorate the end of slavery in America; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
President Joe Biden made history Thursday, designating June 19th as a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the..
It will be the 11th federal holiday once Pres. Biden signs the bill into law.