Mamata Banerjee challenges her defeat from Nandigram in court | Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court challenging her defeat in the Nandigram seat.

She lost by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes to her protege, who switched camp to BJP, Suvendu Adhikari.

