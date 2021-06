US-Canada border restrictions extended until July 21

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the government plans to release details on Monday about fully vaccinated Canadians who return to the country.

JUST IS A MEMBER OF CONGRESSDOES NOT PULL ANY PUNCHES --SLAMMING OUR NEIGHBORS TO THENORTH FOR THEIR DECISION TOEXTEND THE TRAVEL BAN ANOTHERMONTH.YOU JUST HEARD US BEEP OUTPART OF WHAT CONGRESSMAN BRIANHIGGINS SAID.

THAT SAME WORDIS IN THIS STATEMENT HE POSTEDON TWITTER.

NEEDLESS TO SAYWE WOULD GET IN MORE TROUBLEFOR AIRING THE WORD THAN HWOULD FOR SAYING IT.MANY OTHERS SHARE THECONGRESSMAN'S OPINION.

THE BANON NON- ESSENTIAL TRAVELBETWEEN THE U-S AND CANADA ISNOW IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEASTJULY 21ST.

THAT MEANS NOTOURISM ON EITHER SIDE OF THEBORDER ON CANADA DAY AND THEFOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND.

AND ASJEFF RUSACK REPORTS -- THATMEANS DIVIDED FAMILIES WILLSTAY SEPARATED A WHILE LONGETHE US BOWED DOWN.

THEY LETUS DOWN.

THAT'S MACELLAPICONE.

HER FIANCE IS INCANADA..

SHE IS IN AMHERST.SHE'S TOLD HER STORY BEFORE.AND AGAIN..

WHEN SHE LEARNEDTHE BORDER CLOSURE WOULDCONTINUE... SHE WASFRUSTRATED.

IT'S TERRIBLE.IT'S TERRIBLE.

EVERY 30 DAYSYOU HAVE FAMILIES THAT AREWAITING TO START THEIR LIVES.FRUSTRATION HAS GROWN TODISSAPOINTMENT.

NOT TO THECANADIAN SIDE OF THE BORDER...BUT HERE IN THE UNITED STATEWHO'S RESPONSIBLE FOR ACTUALLYOPENING THE BORDER, WHO'S THATDECISION MAKER AND IF IT ISBIDEN WHY DIDN'T BIDEN OPEN UPTHAT BORDER.

SHE'S LISTENED TOPOLITICIANS TALK ABOUT THEIMPORTANCE OF THE BORDER BEINGOPEN, NOT JUST FOR FAMILIESBUT FOR THE ECONOMY.

SHE WANACTION.

SO I NEED TO LOOK ATMY ELECTED OFFICIALS AND SAYWHY DIDN'T YOU STAND UP FORUS?

WHO IS THE LEADER?

WHO ISGOING TO MAKE THAT DECISION?WHO WAS GOING TO PULL THETRIGGER AND OPEN UP THE LANDBORDER.

THERE'S A LOT OF TALKAND NOTHING IS GETTING DONE.MEMBER OF PARLIMENT BILL BLAIRSAID ON MONDAY THE CANADIAGOVERNMENT WILL PROVIDEINFORMATION ON "MEASURES FORFULLY VACCINATED CANADIANS,PERMANENT RESIDENTS, ANDOTHERS WHO ARE CURRENTLYPERMITTED TO ENTER CANADA."PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU SAID TOASSOCIATE PRESS ON FRIDAY, "WEHAVE TO HIT OUR TARGETS OF 75%VACCINATED WITH THE FIRST DOSEAND AT LEAST 20% VACCINATEDWITH THE SECOND DOSE BEFORE WECAN START LOOSENING THINGSUP." PICONE AND OTHERS WITHTHE FAMILIES ARE ESSENTIALGROUP PLAN TO HOLD A PROTESTAT THE PEACE BRIDGE ONTUESDAY.

JEFF RUSACK 7EWN.HERE IS ANOTHER IDEA OF THEIMPACT THE BAN ON NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL HAS HAD.

THEPEACE BRIDGE AUTHORITY SAYS WEARE ON A PACE FOR ABOUT1-POINT-5 MILLION VEHICLESACROSS THE PEACE BRIDGE THISYEAR.

THAT IS DOWN FROM1-POINT-9 MILLION LAST YEAR.AND IN 2019 -- THE LAST FULLYEAR BEFORE THE PANDEMIC --THE NUMBER WAS OVER FIVEMILLION.THE START OF THE NAT