Star Wars' planet Andor being created in former English quarry for filming in days

Star Wars' planet Andor - home to the furry Ewoks - is being recreated in a former quarry in northern England.

Footage filmed on Saturday 19 June showed the film set closer to completion, with trees positioned by the lake and with cranes and green screens set up.

They will be used during filming next week at the location, Middle Peak Quarry in Wirksworth, Derbyshire.

Barriers have also been erected to prevent onlookers from easily seeing the filming.

Star Wars' 'Andor' TV series, created by Tony Gilroy, is intended as a prequel to the Star Wars film Rogue One.

It has been reported that Ewan McGregor has resumed his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and may be visiting Wirksworth for the filming.