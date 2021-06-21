Rahm becomes first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open

Jon Rahm became the fourth Spanish major champion when he finished with two brilliant birdies to capture the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Golfer Jon Rahm became the first U.S. Open champion from Spain on Sunday, after he edged out his opponent by a single stroke.

“It felt like such a fairy tale story that I knew it was going to have a happy ending.

I could just tell... that something special in the air.” Rahm avoided a bogey on the inward half and finished with two birdies to put him ahead of runner up, South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen.

He was confirmed champion after he shot 67 for a six-under-par 278.

Rahm dedicated his victory to the former professional golfer and fellow countryman, Seve Ballesteros, who died a decade ago from brain cancer.

Ballesteros won five majors, but never the U.S. Open.

Rahm’s victory comes less than two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, which forced him to withdraw from another major tournament he was expected to win.