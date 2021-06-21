Southgate not ruling isolating players out of Czech Republic game

Gareth Southgate has not ruled Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell out of England’s Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic, despite the pair being forced to self-isolate after being in contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19.Southgate admitted the uncertainty over the pair was “disruptive” ahead of the game, in which England still need at least a draw to confirm qualification for the last 16 after the goalless draw against their oldest rivals.
'There's quite a doubt' - Gareth Southgate on chances of Mount and Chilwell facing Czechs
BBC Sport
