England top Group D and qualify for Euro 2020 knockout stage

Gareth Southgate is ready to take things up a gear after England sealed a Wembley return in the round of 16 by beating the Czech Republic to top their European Championship group.Having opened with a 1-0 triumph against World Cup finalists Croatia and been booed at the end of Friday’s 0-0 draw against rivals Scotland, the Three Lions wrapped things up with a Wembley win on Tuesday evening.Raheem Sterling headed home impressive Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a 1-0 victory against the Czechs as already-qualified England progressed as Group D winners.