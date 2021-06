Diane Abbott criticises 'divisive' education report

Former Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott has criticised the Education Select Committee report into failures among white working class children as "crudely partisan" and "divisive".

"The Tory MPs on the committee seem to be arguing that you have to take resources away from other people to give it to white children," she said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn