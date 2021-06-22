Imran Khan Blames Sexual Violence on Scanty Clothes | Sexist Remarks by Politicians | Oneindia News

Politicians around the world seem to have a penchant for making incredibly sexist and misogynistic comments against women.

Indian politicians are also no saints in this matter.

Pak PM Imran Khan made controversial statement.

“If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they are robots.

It’s just common sense." He also justify his comment “Whatever is acceptable in our culture, must be accepted everywhere else.

It’s not." Watch video to know Politicians who made Sexist Jibes.