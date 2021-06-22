Biden to help governors prep for extreme weather

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he will host a meeting next week of governors from states in the western United States, cabinet members and federal emergency management officials to help prepare for heat, drought and wildfires.

"We have droughts in the west.

It’s just astounding when you take a look at it.

Fires have already started.

So, we're in for a tough season." With hurricane season underway in the United States and California facing a historic drought, U.S. President Joe Biden met FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell at the White House on Tuesday to address extreme weather.

The president said he’ll host a meeting next week of governors from western states and cabinet members to help prepare for heat, drought and wildfires.

“I’ll be hosting a meeting next week with western governors, and FEMA and cabinet members to prepare for heat, drought and wildfires in the west.” Biden also vowed to increase wages for federal firefighters.

"I just realized - I didn't realize this, I have to admit - that federal firefighters get paid $13 an hour.

That's going to end in my administration.

That's a ridiculously low salary to pay a federal firefighter." The president said it was critical for the United States to be prepared and have every resource available to address flooding, wildfires and other extreme weather events.

Last week, FEMA Administrator Criswell said 2020 was one of the most active hurricane seasons in U.S. history and warned that climate change would exacerbate weather conditions in the future.