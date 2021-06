Vaccines minister appeals for jab uptake

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has urged people to come forward for both doses of the Covid vaccine, “whatever your age, whatever your background”.

He said the UK’s “enthusiasm” for the jab means the country is “getting a little bit safer every day”.

Report by Buseld.

