Last edition of pro-democracy newspaper Apply Daily hits newspaper stands in Hong Kong

This is the moment copies of the last edition of Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily hit news-stands in the city's Mongkok district in the early hours of Thursday morning.

(June 24) Video filmed at 1am on Thursday local time shows a media scrum has copies of the paper are delivered by truck.

A stalwart of opposition to Beijing under the leadership of its founder, Jimmy Lai, Apple Daily became increasingly a target after the implementation of the National Security Law, with several journalists arrested recently, and its considerable assets frozen.

In despair, the board of the newspaper decided to throw in the towel, leading to a strong demonstration of support with crowds queuing from midnight to be sure to purchase a copy of the paper.