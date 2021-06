Biden's vaccination goal of 70 percent of adults with at least one short by July 4, is falling short.

Overnight will be similar towhat we’ve seen lately.

Nextweek will see aTHE WHITE HOUSE NOW FOCUSING ONNEW VACCINE MILESTONES AS THECOUNTRY IS EXPECTED TO FALLSHORT OF THE PRESIDENT’S JULYFOURTH GOAL OF 70 PERCENT OFAMERICAN ADULTS HAVING AT LEASTONE SHOT.THE U-S HAS REACHED SEVERALMILESTONES IN THE FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID-19... BUT THE DEMAND FORTHE VACCINE HAS DECLINED IN PASTWEEKS.ALTHOUGH WE MAY NOT REACHPRESIDENT BIDEN’S GOAL -- DOCTORANTHONY FAUCI SAYS WE COULD SEETHAT MANY SHOTS ADMINISTERED NOTTOO LONG AFTER INDEPENDENCE DAY.Dr. Anthony Fauci: "It’sprobably going to be within thefirst couple of weeks of July-maybe the second or third weekof July."ON TUESDAY, ADMINISTRATIONOFFICIALS SAID 70 PERCEN