White House Concedes It Will Narrowly Miss July 4th Vaccination Goal

White House Concedes It Will Narrowly Miss , July 4th Vaccination Goal.

In May, President Joe Biden announced his administration's goal of getting 70 percent of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

In May, President Joe Biden announced his administration's goal of getting 70 percent of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

If current vaccination trends in the U.S. persist over the next two weeks.

67 percent of Americans will have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

I give credit to the Biden administration for putting in place a mass vaccination program for adults that did not exist, Dr. Paul A.

Offit, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, via 'The New York Times'.

Experts warn that waning vaccination numbers could result in a fall or winter surge of the virus.

There is a danger, a real danger, that if there is a persistence of a recalcitrance to getting vaccinated that you could see localized surges, Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Senior Advisor, via 'The New York Times'.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also warned of the Delta variant, which now comprises around 20 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Dr. Fauci reiterated that the 70 percent mark “is not the goal line, nor is it the end game.”.

Recent data shows a daily average of more than 11,000 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the last week