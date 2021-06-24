Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, June 24, 2021

EURO 2020: Sights and sounds from from fervent fans of the France-Portugal match

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 08:49s 0 shares 1 views
EURO 2020: Sights and sounds from from fervent fans of the France-Portugal match
EURO 2020: Sights and sounds from from fervent fans of the France-Portugal match

France and Portugal played to a 2-2 tie in their EURO 2020 contest on Wednesday, June 23.

Here are some sights and sounds around the contest.

France and Portugal played to a 2-2 tie in their EURO 2020 contest on Wednesday, June 23.

Here are some sights and sounds around the contest.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore