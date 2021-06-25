San Francisco to City Employees: Get Vaxed or Get Axed

At San Francisco City Hall on Thursday the news was blunt: all city employees will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and if they aren't their job could be on the line.
Wilson Walker reports.
(6-24-21)
The city of San Francisco will mandate all city employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus pending approval from the U.S...
