Officials blame Delta variant for Covid-19 surge in Missouri

Hospitalizations are up 225% since early June in Springfield, Missouri, which experts are blaming on the Covid-19 Delta variant.
CNN’s Martin Savidge reports.
Hospitalizations are up 225% since early June in Springfield, Missouri, which experts are blaming on the Covid-19 Delta variant.
CNN’s Martin Savidge reports.
Watch VideoJeff Goetziner is the owner and chief pharmacist at Orchard Hills Pharmacy in Springfield, Missouri — a community that..
Missouri leads the nation for the number of new COVID-19 cases.