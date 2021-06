Search for suspect ongoing after police officer shot in Florida

POLICE SAID THEY RECEIVED TIPSIN THE CASE THAT LED TO THIDENTIFICATION OF BARRET.THE SEARCH IS INTENSIFYING FORWHO SHOT DAYTONA BEACH POLICEOFFICER IN THE HEAD.THE DAYTONA BEACH POLICE CHIJAKARI YOUNG SAYS TH26-YEAR-OLD OFFICER, WHOSE NAMEWAS NOT IMMEDIATELY RELEASED,UNDERWENT A "SUCCESSFUL SURGERY"BUT REMAINED IN CRITICALCONDITIOTHE POLICE DEPARTMENT SAID A$100,000 REWARD IS BEING OFFEREFOR ANYONE WHO CAN HELP FIND TSUSPECT, IDENTIFIED AS29-YEAR-OLD OTHAL WALLACE.A BLUE ALERT HAS BEEN SENT TONOTIFY FLORIDIANS ABOUT THESEARCH OF THIS SUSPECT.THE NATIONAL BLUE ALERT SYSTEM,WHICH WAS DEVELOPED BY THE BLUEALERT FOUNDATION, INC.

CREATEDTHE BLUE ALERT SYSTEM TO ASSISTLAW ENFORCEMENT IN F