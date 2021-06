Covid-19: India records 51,667 fresh cases, 4.4% lower than yesterday | Oneindia News

India's Covid chart continued to show improvement today, with the country recording 51,667 cases, a marginal drop from yesterday's 54,069 figure.The country's overall caseload now stands at 3.01 crore while total fatalities are at 3.93 lakh.

