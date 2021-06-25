The Queen hears how Canadian Armed Forces Major tells children she is away 'fighting pirates'

The Queen hears how Major Angela Orme, who is currently deployed in Bahrain, explains her mission to her children by telling them that she is 'away fighting pirates'.

The Monarch was holding a video call with the Legal Branch of the Canadian Armed Forces, during which Her Majesty, as Colonel-in-Chief, presented them with a Royal Banner to mark their centenary.

Major Orme is deployed on the Royal Canadian Navy’s counter-terrorism and maritime security mission, working to deter the trafficking of illicit narcotics in the region.