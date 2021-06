Labour calls for Matt Hancock to be sacked

Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson "must remove the Health Secretary from his post" after Matt Hancock admitted to breaking social distancing guidelines while allegedly engaging in an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Report by Taylorjo.

